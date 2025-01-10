County closes offices for afternoon

For the safety of both staff members and the public, all county offices, including the County Convenience Center and Animal Shelter, closed today at 11:30 a.m.
While most staff members will leave for the day, officials emphasize that emergency calls and urgent matters will still be addressed. The public is reminded to remain cautious as road crews and emergency responders continue snow removal and emergency services throughout today, tonight, and into the weekend.
If you encounter snowplows or emergency vehicles, please slow down and give them ample space. Snow removal and emergency response operations can be challenging due to reduced visibility, limited control, and longer stopping distances.
The convenience center and animal shelter will also be closed on Saturday.