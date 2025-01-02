Weekend weather threat increasing

Click Image to Enlarge
A winter storm is on the way and is expected to bring mixed precipitation types to our area late Saturday night into early Monday. This system poses a significant concern for travel, so let's break down what we know and how it may affect you.
Timing: Precipitation will begin late Saturday night, peak during the day on Sunday, and taper off by early Monday morning.
Precipitation: Marion is in Zone 2, which means we are likely to see a wintry mix of sleet, snow, and freezing rain. Travel impacts are likely, so plan accordingly and stay off the roads if possible.
Uncertainty: The exact track of the storm is still uncertain, which could affect how much snow, sleet, and freezing rain we receive. Stay tuned for updates as forecasts are refined.
Impact Level: The National Weather Service has raised concerns to a growing level, so now is the time to prepare. Icy roads and power outages are possible, so stock up on essentials and have an emergency kit ready.