Downtown Marion | Laying the Line

Contractors have begun trenching West Depot Street in preparation of laying a new water line. It's one of a handful of projects in that area of town as Marion works to replace very old clay and cast iron water pipes.
City leaders say these old pipes are the primary cause of bad-tasting or discolored water.
Leftover money from the American Rescue Plan Act (pandemic funding) and the Kentucky WWaters Grant is supporting these projects.
The work will take about eight weeks if weather cooperates.
