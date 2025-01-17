Cardinals Caravan coming to Paducah Monday

The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan, presented by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, is making its highly anticipated return to Paducah this Monday. The event kicks off at noon at the McCracken Convention Center, offering fans a chance to meet their favorite players and alumni.
This year's Paducah stop will be emceed by Matt Pauley and features current players Thomas Saggese, Chris Roycroft, Kyle Leahy, and Sem Robberse. Joining them will be Cardinals alumni Kerry Robinson and Al Hrabosky, who are sure to bring their unique perspectives and stories to the event.
The Caravan is a cherished tradition, providing fans outside St. Louis with a unique opportunity to connect with the team. As always, the club will implement its popular autograph ticket system. The first 400 kids, ages 15 and under, to arrive at the event will receive a free autograph ticket. This ticket guarantees one autograph from each player and alumnus in attendance, making it a perfect chance for young fans to create lasting memories.