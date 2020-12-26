Area College Student recognition

area colleges and universities.
MURRAY STATE
Several area students were named to the Murray State University Dean’s List for the fall semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List a students must be a full-time undergraduate enrolled in 12 or more hours in graded courses and have attained a term grade point average of a 3.50 or above.
Following are students on the list from Crittenden County and nearby communities.
From Marion: Logan Belt, Hannah Berry, Madison Champion, Emma Rose Colwell, Gavin Dickerson, John Claude Duvall, Lauren Gilchrist, Ethan Hunt, Jesse Imboden, Jared Lundy, Amanda Lynch, Matt Lynn, Brianna Martin, Carissa Powell, Dayton Simpkins, Ellie Smith and Sam Winders.
From Fredonia: Cady Stribling, Ellie McGowan, Abril Ruvalcaba-Cuevas and Hannah York.
From Salem: Emmalea Barnes, Tabitha Paden and Josey Tolley.
From Sturgis: GraciLou Ackerman, Ashley Conway, Tyler Fuesler, Abby James, Carson O’Guin, Caroline O’Guin, Mallory White and Alexis Wright.
CAMPBELLSVILLE
Seven area students were named to the Campbellsville University President’s and Dean’s lists for the fall term. On the President’s List were Mandy White of Morganfield and Heather Murphy of Princeton. On the Dean’s List were Kaylee Graham of Marion, Hannah Bennett of Morganfield, Emily Hibbs of Morganfield, Hannah Greenfield of Princeton and Ashley Stuart of Princeton.
WEST KENTUCKY COMMUNITY & TECHNICAL COLLEGE
West Kentucky Community and Technical College recognized more than 840 candidates for graduation during a virtual Fall 2020 Commencement program aired on the college's Facebook page and YouTube channel on Friday.
Following are those who earned degrees or certificates. Graduates are listed by the county of residence.
Crittenden County: Jason Tyler Smith, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Criminal Justice Program; Rachael Marie Haley, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Brandyn Elizabeth Murray, Associate in Science Degree; Jimmy Dale Rose, Certificate in the AutoBody/Collision Repair Technology Program; Brittany Lauren McKinney, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Hunter Dakota Jones, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Dillan Wayne West, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Jennifer Leigh Chewning, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Chloe Grace Maxfield, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Kyndal Paige Traylor, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; and Erik Robert O’Leary, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program.
Caldwell County: Clay Baker Cosby, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Computer & Information Technologies Program with high distinction; Mary E. Morse, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program with high distinction; Daniel James Moll, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Industrial Maintenance Technology Program; Mary H. Cook, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Nursing Program; Caitlin Shaffer, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program; Grace Rowland, Associate in Arts Degree with high distinction; Cynthia Lynn Oliver, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Hannah Faith Burdon, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Michael Ryan McDowell, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Darek Benjamin Potash, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Samuel David Grace, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; William Drake McConnell, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Symphony Ann Cansler, Certificate in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program; Danielle Rayne Oliver, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Jacob Ryan Scheidler, Certificate in the Welding Technology Program; and Bailey Michelle Brasher, Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Business Administration Program.
Livingston County: Anna Gail Ginn, Associate in Arts Degree; Madison Cullipher, Associate in Science Degree; Chelsea Nicole Cunningham, Associate in Science Degree; Gavin Jarrett Nolan; Certificate in the Auto Body/Collision Repair Technology Program; Lagan Alane Winn, Certificate in the Business Administration Program; Sarah Michelle Dickerson, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Lauren Driskill Harper, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Amanda Hope Spinney, Certificate in the Computer & Information Technologies Program; Emily Brooke Padon, Certificate in the Culinary Arts Program; Devin Britten Porter, Certificate in the Diesel Technology Program; Brady Michael Birk, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Ethan Craig Dossett, Certificate in the Electrical Technology Program; Adrianna Paige Beller, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Ashley Funkhouser, Certificate in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program; Magdalia A. Boggs of Smithland, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Jordan L. Smith, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; Kaylee Morgan Workman, Certificate in the Nursing Assistant Program; and Dylan Downs, Certificate in the Visual Communication Program.
UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI
Paige Addison Wells of Morganfield was recently named to the University of Mississippi's Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists. Wells was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.