Area College Student recognition

Local 911 disrupted by AT&T issue Crittenden County’s emergency 911 system is temporally down due the AT&T outage that’s affecting service in Kentucky, Tennessee and othe...

Governor issues new back-to-school order Crittenden County schools are officially on holiday break, and it's unclear whether the governor's announcement on Friday might affe...

Trafficking charges result from traffic stop A Marion man faces drug trafficking charges in Caldwell County after being pulled over in a traffic stop just before midnight Monday in Fred...

Final tax deadline without penalty is Dec. 31 Crittenden County tax bills, which were sent out in early November, are due by Dec. 31. Those paid after that date will be subject to a 5% p...