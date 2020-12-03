Map shows orange, CCES returning to class

|Go to State Map
Because Crittenden County is below 25 on the state map, and out of the so-called Red Zone, Crittenden County School District has announced that its elementary school students will return to class on Monday.
In November, Gov. Andy Beshear mandated school closings until after Christmas break with the caveat that elementary school students could return to in-person learning on Dec. 7, if their county is not in the Red Zone on the Thursday previous (which is today).
An automated “all-call” message was sent to Crittenden County Elementary School parents and guardians shortly after 5pm today, notifying them that in-person classes will resume Monday.
Also, the Pennyrile Health Department issued a statement late this afternoon saying that state figures used for the color-coded COVID map are inaccurate, due to “some type of glitch.”
The apparent data "glitch" has opened a window of opportunity for local school children to return to class. It's noteworthy that the Louisville Courier-Journal newspaper published an article today citing experts who now believe that children may be safer in a classroom setting as opposed to other options.
According to figures from the Pennyrile District Health Department, there had been 27 COIVD cases reported in Crittenden County during the seven-day period between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2, which would equate to a local incidence rate of 43.8 based on the state formula (as of Wednesday).
The school district issued the following message to CCES families at 6pm today:
Because our county is not in the red zone, as indicated by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Covid-19 Dashboard, Crittenden County Elementary School students may return to in-person learning, beginning Monday, Dec. 7. According to the governor’s executive order, all students and staff must follow the state’s Healthy At School guidance, including masking, social distancing, temperature checks, and staying at home when sick. The decision to have in person school for CCES students the week of Dec. 14 will be determined on Thursday, Dec. 10. Middle and high school students will remain remote learners until January. No bus deliveries will be made the week of Dec. 7-11, but the CCES Drive Thru will be operational for middle and high school students needing meals. Information regarding pick up times will be shared soon. Thank you for your patience and flexibility as we follow state orders to ensure our students’ and staff’s continued safety. We can't wait to welcome back our youngest Rockets!