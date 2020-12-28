Area Deaths

Charles Hoffman, 81, of Marion died Friday, December 25, 2020 at his residence. Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Sammie George Belt, 82, of the Joy died December 26, 2020 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Ann Wesmoland, 74, of Marion, died Monday Dec. 29, 2020 at Morganfield Nursing & Rehab Center in Morganfield. Whitsell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Delois Ann Tinsley, 86, of Marion died December 27, 2020 at Crittenden County Health and Rehab. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Gregory Eugene Belt, 61, of Joy died December 20, 2020 at his home. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.