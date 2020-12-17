Legal Notice of Sale

This legal notice was published in the Dec. 17, 2020 issue of The Crittenden Press with an incorrect date posted by the notice provider. It is being corrected here and will be published in its entirety in subsequent issues of the newspaper.
COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY
CRITTENDEN CIRCUIT COURT
CIVIL ACTION 20-CI-00048
PLAINTIFFS
JESSE BRENT HODGE, JAMES KENT HODGE, JO ELLEN SOBOTKA, ROGER SOBOTKA, DORIS GENNELL HODGE-LYNN, ROBERT DON HODGE, BETTY HODGE, EBBA JACQUELINE WARDEN, BENNETT RAY HODGE, FREDA HODGE, JAMES DOUGLAS HODGE, BEVERLY D. HODGE, TEDDY RANDELL HODGE, DORTHEA HODGE, KITTY RAUCH, EARL HODGE, SHARON HOGGARD, THOMAS RANDALL HODGE, VIRGINIA HAMERLINCK, WALTER HODGE, DARLA SUE ECKROTH
VS.
DEFENDANTS
BILLY DUKE HODGE, GERALDINE WINN, UNKNOWN SPOUSES & HEIRS OF ELBERT HODGE AND KITTIE HODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
By virtue of a Judgment and Order of Sale rendered by the Crittenden Circuit Court on the November 25, 2020, I will on Friday, January 8, 2020 beginning at the hour of 10:00 A.M. in the City of Marion, Crittenden County, Kentucky, proceed to offer for sale to the highest and best bidder the following described real property located in Crittenden County, Kentucky, to-wit:
Property Address: Aunt Jane Tabernacle Road, Marion, KY 42064
Parcel No.: 043-00-00-004.00
DUE TO COVID 19 RESTRICTIONS THIS MASTER COMMISSIONER SALE WILL TAKE PLACE OUTSIDE OF THE CRITTENDEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE BY THE GAZEBO. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL CDC GUIDELINES FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING.
Subject to all restrictions, conditions, covenants and to all legal highways and easements.
THE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED HEREIN WAS PROVIDED TO THE DRAFTSMAN BY THE PLAINTIFF AND THE DRAFTSMAN DOES NOT CERTIFY THE ACCURACY OF THE SAME NOR ANY EXISTING EASEMENTS.
The current year’s property taxes will be paid by the purchaser of the property.
Only delinquent property taxes will be paid from the proceeds of the sale.
Purchaser may pay cash or said property will be sold upon payment of 10% deposit, wit the balance upon credit of 30 days, the purchaser shall execute a good and sufficient bond with approved surety thereon for the purchase price, the bond to bear interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date thereof, until paid, and to have the force and effect of a judgment, but a lien shall be retained on said property to further secure the payment of the purchase price. At his option, the purchaser may pay cash or pay the bond with accrued interest at any time before its maturity. Said sale to be made free and clear of any and all liens, claims, rights, title and interest of any and all parties to this action. The purchaser will be prepared to promptly comply with these terms or the said property will be immediately be offered again for sale.
This the 1st day of December, 2020.
Robert B. Frazer
MASTER COMMISSIONER
CRITTENDEN CIRCUIT COURT