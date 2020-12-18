Cases increase, but count still fairly low

Five new cases of the COVID-19 virus were confirmed in Crittenden County today, bringing its pandemic total to 351.
Among today’s cases was a three-year-old boy. There have been 11 children under the age of 10 diagnosed with COVID since April 1.
There have been 19 cases in the past seven days, which would keep the county in the so-called Red zone after numbers had fallen enough yesterday for Crittenden to emerge from among the most critical pandemic counties in Kentucky for the first time in a more than three weeks.
Although cases on Friday spiked a bit, the frequency of positive diagnoses has trended lower in the past few days.