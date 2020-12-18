Cases increase, but count still fairly low

Legal Notice of Sale This legal notice was published in the Dec. 17, 2020 issue of The Crittenden Press with an incorrect date posted by the notice provider. It ...

Man charged in crash between Princeton and Fredonia A Crittenden County man is facing charges after crashing his vehicle on Ky. 91 in Caldwell County. The single-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday...

Clerk's Office closing for Christmas, New Year's Click Image to Enlarge Between now and the end of the year, several Crittenden County offices will be operating under shortened holiday work...

Dean of Fredonia has something to say FROM LAST WEEK'S CRITTENDEN PRESS Don't be the last to know, Subscribe Today and be first in line for area news For a man who’d per...