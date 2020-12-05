Student food pick-up has moved

First, bus route deliveries will not be running this coming week because bus drivers will be transporting elementary school students to and from school each day.
The drive-through food service will continue to operate, but it has been relocated to the CCMS/CCHS campus and will be open from 11:30 a.m., to 1 p.m. daily. Parents or students will need to park behind the middle school and come to the multi-purpose room door to pick up meals.
Lunches will be served hot and breakfasts will be given with instructions for prep at home. The drive-through food service is for all middle and high school students and only virtual/remote students at CCES.
"If your child is attending in-person at CCES, please do not pick up food from the drive-through, as in-person students will be eating breakfast and lunch at school," the district said.
Thank you for your patience and flexibility as we adapt to continually serve all of our Rockets.