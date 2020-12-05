Saturday, December 5, 2020

Student food pick-up has moved

With elementary school students returning to in-person learning this week, the Crittenden County School District has made some changes to its feeding plan for all Crittenden County students. 

First, bus route deliveries will not be running this coming week because bus drivers will be transporting elementary school students to and from school each day. 

The drive-through food service will continue to operate, but it has been relocated to the CCMS/CCHS campus and will be open from 11:30 a.m., to 1 p.m. daily. Parents or students will need to park behind the middle school and come to the multi-purpose room door to pick up meals.

Lunches will be served hot and breakfasts will be given with instructions for prep at home. The drive-through food service is for all middle and high school students and only virtual/remote students at CCES.  

"If your child is attending in-person at CCES, please do not pick up food from the drive-through, as in-person students will be eating breakfast and lunch at school," the district said.

Thank you for your patience and flexibility as we adapt to continually serve all of our Rockets. 

