COVID cases on uptick in county

Among those diagnosed cases on Friday was a 63-year-old male who is hospitalized. The rest were at home recovering.
There were 31 new cases reported in the county in the seven-day period from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, an uptick in newly diagnosed cases over the previous several days. Cases were trending downward late last week.
The Pennyrile District Health Department reported 33 new cases in its five-county area on Friday, including 11 in Livingston County, a dozen in Caldwell, three in Lyon and two in Trigg. The health district also posted some new quarantine guidelines on its Facebook page. Go there to see them.