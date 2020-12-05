COVID cases on uptick in county

Local deeds, mortgages, etc., available online Access to Crittenden County land records is now available to the public online 24/7 through a paid subscription managed by a third-party ven...

Map shows orange, CCES returning to class Go to State Map Today’s statewide color-coded COVID incidence map shows Crittenden County dropping out of the Red Zone and into Orange with ...

County has five new cases late in week Crittenden County had five new COVID-19 cases reported on the last two days of last week, bringing its yearly total to 269. The county had e...

New plumbing company serving Marion A new plumbing company is expanding to service Marion and the surrounding area. Medley Plumbing based in Franklin, Tenn., has a three genera...