COVID UPDATE: Local cases continue to moderate

There have been 23 cases reported here in the past seven days, which continues to trend downward from where the county was 7 to 10 days ago.
Meanwhile, Pennyrile Health District is seeing an overall increase in cases and deaths across its reporting area. Crittenden’s pandemic total of 307 cases is lower than most in the five-county district. Lyon County, which is smaller by geographic size and population than the others, has had the fewest COVID cases, 264, but a disproportional number of deaths, 7.
Pandemic case totals for Caldwell County were 696 on Tuesday, Livingston 393 and Trigg 473. Caldwell has had the most COVID-related deaths, 15. Crittenden has had 6 and Livingston 4.
Crittenden County Elementary School, which has been having in-person classes this week, will be watching the state’s incidence rate map on Thursday. If Crittenden goes into the Red Zone, there will be no school here next week for grades 1-5. Crittenden was about three points from moving into the Red on Tuesday’s state color-coded map.
