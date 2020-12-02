COVID still seeing Red in Crittenden

There were six new COIVD-19 cases reported in Crittenden County late Tuesday, bringing its pandemic total to 284 cases. That means 3.2 percent of the county’s population has been infected by the disease since April 1 when the first case was reported.
There have been 24 cases reported here in the past seven days, which will keep the county in the so-called Red Zone on the state’s colored-coded map.
When the county is out of the Red, elementary school students will be able to return to class, but it doesn’t appear that’s going to happen by Monday, the first day the governor will allow it. The measuring date is each Thursday in order to return to school the following week. School officials will review the data next Thursday, too, to see if CCES can reopen for one last week before Christmas break. With 17 cases already reported in the past five days, there's no statistical chance CCES will get back on track this coming Monday.