County's rate not reflected on state map

There were 29 cases reported in the county over the seven-day period from Dec. 25 through Dec. 30, which is an incidence rate of 47.02 when the state’s formula per 100,000 population is applied. On Kentucky’s COVID-19 website, the color-coded map is clearly not current as it shows Crittenden in the Yellow with a 4.9 incidence rate. Based on data provided by the area health district, the rate should actually be well into the Red, which has a threshold incidence rate above 25.
Area health officials say data lag and an overwhelmed reporting system is likely to blame for the apparent inaccurate data on the state website located at kycovid19.ky.gov.