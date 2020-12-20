Sunday, December 20, 2020

Will you take the vaccine?

Major pharmacy retailers CVS and Walgreens are charged with delivering COVID-19 vaccines to long-term care facilities. The next block of inoculations will go to first responders and healthcare workers. Those will likely be available and administered this month. The rest of the population might have to wait until early 2021 to get the vaccine.

Pennyrile District Health Department, which serves five area counties including Crittenden and Livingston, requested 500 doses for each county to vaccinate local first responders and healthcare providers. It's unclear whether all of those doses will make it to each county. Those in line for the shot if they want it will be doctors, nurses, paramedics, firemen, police and the like.

“I plan on being first in line to get mine when it becomes available,” said Marion Police Chief Ray O’Neal. He wasn’t sure how many other officers would opt to receive the vaccine.

Will you take the vaccine once it's available to you? Respond to our online poll before noon Monday to be counted. Results will be printed in this week's newspaper. 

