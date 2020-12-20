Will you take the vaccine?

Pennyrile District Health Department, which serves five area counties including Crittenden and Livingston, requested 500 doses for each county to vaccinate local first responders and healthcare providers. It's unclear whether all of those doses will make it to each county. Those in line for the shot if they want it will be doctors, nurses, paramedics, firemen, police and the like.
“I plan on being first in line to get mine when it becomes available,” said Marion Police Chief Ray O’Neal. He wasn’t sure how many other officers would opt to receive the vaccine.
