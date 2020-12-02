Crittenden reports 5th COVID death

There have also been seven new cases reported today in the county, bringing the seven-day total of 27 and the year-to-date total to 291.
The Pennyrile District Health Department is reporting four new deaths in its area, including the one here. There were also deaths is Livingston, Caldwell and Trigg counties.
In Crittenden County, the victim was a 50-year-old male. Although health officials are not disclosing the names of COVID victims, there is an obituary that appears in this week’s full edition of the newspaper for a 50-year-old male. Deaths elsewhere in the area were a 74-year-old female in Caldwell, 91-year-old male in Livingston and an 82-year-old male in Trigg.
There were 43 new cases reported today in the Pennyrile District Health Department's five-county area.
Those reportedly diagnosed today in Crittenden County are recovering at home.