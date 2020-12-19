Santa here today; Christmas trail voting, too

The jolly old elf had to make special arrangements to be here during the pandemic and will be taking particular precautions.
Please make sure children are wearing a mask and maintaining approprirate social distancing. A dropbox will be provided where wish lists can be deposited and Santa will make sure they get to the North Pole in time for Christmas.
Also, today is your chance to vote on your favorite local Christmas scene.
Have you traveled the Christmas Decoration Trail yet? If not, get going and cast your ballot today. The Chamber of Commerce will tally the votes and announce the winners on Sunday. Cast your vote on the Chamber’s Facebook page, where you can also find a map for the trail.
You can get a hard copy of the map at Farmers Bank branch, at the kiosk behind the Extension office or at Marion Welcome Center.