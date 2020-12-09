Local obituary: Freeman, 22

She was a member of Deer Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Kaynan Freeman of Marion; mother, April Bivins of Marion; brother, Andrew Freeman of Murray; sisters, Brianna Bivins, Marion and Callie Jo Bivins of Louisville; grandparents, Buddy and Norma Freeman and David and Reba Smock, all of Marion; and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Freeman; and brothers, Charlie Freeman and Tyler Bivins.
Services are at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11 at Myers Funeral Home with Bro. John East officiating. Burial will follow at Deer Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday between the hours of 10 a.m., and 2 p.m. In keeping with Covid restrictions, masks and social distancing will be observed.