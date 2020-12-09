Local obituary: Freeman, 22

Map shows orange, CCES returning to class Go to State Map Today’s statewide color-coded COVID incidence map shows Crittenden County dropping out of the Red Zone and into Orange with ...

Student food pick-up has moved With elementary school students returning to in-person learning this week, the Crittenden County School District has made some changes to it...

Tax on spirits very spirited in Marion Four months into the City of Marion's fiscal year and tax revenue from the sale of alcohol is trending up. Want to see how much, and whe...

USDA food program runs dry The USDA Farm to Families program that provided free food to Crittenden Countians on a couple of Saturdays in November has run out of resour...