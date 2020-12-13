Nurse practitioners get school loans wiped out

In fact, the news has been enough to light up their entire holiday.
The two nurse practitioners at Livingston CARE Clinic will receive up to $40,000 to pay off their student loans over the next two years.
“The KSLRP is a very competitive program in which numerous applicants compete for a limited number of awards. Previously, when Livingston Hospital’s pharmacist was selected, there were 53 applicants and nine awardees,” said Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services CEO Liz Snodgrass.
Snodgrass also explains that KSLRP is a program to incentivize providers to practice in Kentucky’s rural communities.
“We are truly blessed to have these two providers as part of the Livingston Hospital family. They are both talented, passionate and committed to the patients we serve mainly in Livingston, Crittenden and Lyon counties,” added Snodgrass.