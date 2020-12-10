USDA deadline approaching for acreage reports

“To make sure you’re eligible for many USDA programs, you need to file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said Nina Hunt, FSA County Executive Director.
The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Crittenden and Livingston County:
- December 15, 2020: Small Grain (Wheat, Barley, Oats, etc.)
- January 2, 2021: Honey
- January 15, 2021: Peaches, Canola
To complete your acreage report, please call the Crittenden/Livingston FSA office to schedule an appointment. FSA can work with producers to file timely acreage reports by phone, email, online tools and virtual meetings as well as by appointment in person.
The Crittenden/Livingston County FSA office will provide maps to producers along with instructions for completing and returning the maps through either mail or email. After planting is complete, producers must return the signed form certifying their acreage report to the FSA office through mail, email or OneSpan for eSignature by the dates listed above.
The following exception applies to acreage reporting dates:
•If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
•Non-Insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.
For questions, please call the Salem Service Center at 270-988-2180.