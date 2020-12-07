Monday, December 7, 2020

Deaths on rise from COVID-19

COVID-19 cases are trending slightly downward over the past few days as no new diagnoses were made on Sunday. Three new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the county’s seven-day total from Dec. 1 through Dec. 7 to 25 cases. Last week, the seven-day rolling averages were in the 30s.

Overall, however, the Pennyrile Health District is seeing an uptick in hospitalizations and deaths. The five-county health district is reporting eight new deaths over the past few days. 

Those deaths included six in Caldwell County – five of them being over 80 years old. In Crittenden and Livingston counties, two 70-year-old females have died in the past few days.

Also a Hall of Fame Crittenden County basketball player from the 1950s has died from complications related to COVID-19. Don “Sucky” Brasher, 87, of Nashville passed away Sunday in a Williamson County, Tenn., hospital after a few days of battling the virus. See more about his life in this week’s newspaper. 

Posted by at