Deaths on rise from COVID-19

Overall, however, the Pennyrile Health District is seeing an uptick in hospitalizations and deaths. The five-county health district is reporting eight new deaths over the past few days.
Those deaths included six in Caldwell County – five of them being over 80 years old. In Crittenden and Livingston counties, two 70-year-old females have died in the past few days.
Also a Hall of Fame Crittenden County basketball player from the 1950s has died from complications related to COVID-19. Don “Sucky” Brasher, 87, of Nashville passed away Sunday in a Williamson County, Tenn., hospital after a few days of battling the virus. See more about his life in this week’s newspaper.