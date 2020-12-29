Some get COVID vaccine today at health department

Crittenden County Rescue Chief Donnie Arflack, other healthcare professionals and staffs and local first responders began receiving the Moderna vaccine to help prevent COVID-19. The vaccine is being administered from 9am to 4pm today at the Crittenden County Health Department. Administering the shot (at right) is nurse Rene Sizemore.
This inoculation is free.
Caldwell County and Lyon County health departments will be doing the same today. Tomorrow, the Pennyrile District Health Departments in Livingston and Trigg counties will be providing the vaccine to the same classes of individuals and the same times.