Six news cases reported here Monday

There were six new cases of the coronavirus reported in Crittenden County on Monday. There were none Sunday and one on Saturday, bringing the county’s seven-day total to 35 cases.
All of those diagnosed in the past few days are recovering at home. The cases announced on Monday were all adults over the age of 40.
There have been 338 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Crittenden County since the pandemic began. Livingston County, which has had 400 cases during the pandemic period that began April 1, had just one new case on Monday.