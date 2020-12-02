Football Warmup: Rockets play in state quarterfinal

HERE'S HOW TO SEE THE GAME
Fourth-ranked Crittenden County (7-2) will travel to northeast Jefferson County at 6:30pm (CST) Friday to play second-ranked Kentucky Country Day (8-1). The teams met last year in the same round of the playoffs and KCD’s tremendous rushing attack beat the Rockets 36-22 at Louisville. KCD’s only loss this season was to unranked Class 6A Bullitt East, which was bounced from the playoffs last week by No. 3 Louisville Male.
KCD rushed for 348 yards against CCHS in last fall’s meeting, but Dorian Heard has graduated. He did most of the damage, scoring four times and rushing for 221 yards.
Still, the Bearcats have a formidable offense with two running backs ranked among the state’s top 20 in Class A. Only one of them – Nathan Caldwell – carried the ball in last year’s encounter. He rushed for 25 yards. This season, he’s averaging 95 yards a game as the team’s top running back.
KCD’s 42.8 points per game is the highest in Class A and its defense, yielding 13.6 points an outing, is ranked No. 3, right behind Crittenden County’s at 13.0. The Rockets are fourth in scoring in Class A, averaging 38 per game.
- There are no general admission tickets on sale for Friday's game at Louisville. Players have been given two tickets apiece for their families.
- The more affluent northeast side of Louisville is where the greater incidence of COVID-19 has been detected this fall, according to an article in this week’s Louisville Courier-Journal. Kentucky Country Day is a private college prep school where high school students pay more than $24,000 a year to attend.
- Friday’s game will be broadcast by Kentucky Country Day on NFHS Sports Network. A $10.99 subscription is required. You can also subscribe for a full year for $69.99.
- The Crittenden Press’s Rocket broadcast crew will not be providing a live webcast due to copyright restrictions at KCD. However, part of the broadcast team, including Tanner Tabor and Chris Evans, will provide pre-game and in-game insights from KCD on The Press YouTube channel and Twitter. Watch the pre-game show starting at 6:10pm. After the game, go online to the Rocket Football Website for stats, highlights, photos, video interviews and more.
- WMJL Radio will broadcast the game live at 102.7 FM. It will also stream the audio broadcast live on its Facebook Page at River Country 102.7. Taylor Davis and Evan Cruce will be doing the play-by-play. Their pre-game program begins at 6pm.