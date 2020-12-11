Stuff the Bus evolves with times

Like most everything else, fundraising in the wake of a global pandemic has experienced many challenges. Stuff The Bus, an initiative to collect teen gift items for Crittenden County’s Community Christmas, is no exception. Student organizer, Maggie Blazina, a junior at Crittenden County High School, said she is thankful to live in a community that supports each other and meets challenges head-on.
“Our community is known for its support of one another,” said Blazina, “especially our students. When it became clear that our traditional method of collecting wouldn’t work this year, I knew my community would stand in the gap, and they did.”
WPSD-TV DID A PIECE ON THIS PROJECT Go Here to See It
Blazina, a junior and active 4-H member at the county and state level, first developed the idea of Stuff The Bus as a 6th grader, while assisting friends at Baptist Health Paducah with a similar event, called Stuff The Truck. She said it’s a great way for students like herself to connect to the community and develop leadership skills. After introducing the idea to her 4-H club, they immediately supported the initiative and learned many lessons along the way.
“There are many parts of this event to coordinate,” said Blazina. “Learning how to plan and work with others helps students like myself learn collaboration skills that will surely benefit us in the future.”
In the past, Crittenden County’s middle and high schools have come together to donate items in a Community Christmas drive, with a friendly competition among classrooms. Items were then loaded onto a school bus and driven to the count’s distribution center. This year, however, with middle and high schoolstudents all being remote learners until early January, Blazina was forced to think outside the bus!
She ultimately turned to local businesses and churches for support. Even in the midst of a challenging year for many local stores, she was met with a resounding “yes!” Several local businesses, including Signature Boutique, Hodges Sporting Goods and Apparel, Bowtanicals, RUIE, and Superior Trophies, are offering discounts to shoppers bringing in a teen item for Community Christmas. Others are happy to serve as drop off locations, including some local churches. Monetary donations also can be taken to any Farmers Bank location.
“It’s great to see our community coming together to keep our Stuff The Bus tradition alive,” said Blazina. “It makes me proud to call Crittenden County home.”
The Stuff the Bus initiative will continue through Dec. 16, when collected items will be taken to the Community Christmas distribution center for sorting. Drop yours off at any participating business between now and then.