Despite 6 new ones, COVID cases trend downward

The county’s total is now 344 since the pandemic began.
Among the cases reflected in Crittenden County’s Wednesday total was a 14-year-old male and a 34-year-old male. Otherwise, all of the individuals were age 57 or older. All were recovering at home.
There have been 27 cases reported in the county over the past seven days, an incidence rate of 43.8 and still in the red based on the state’s formula and color-coded COVID map. Despite the six new cases, virus diagnoses are trending downward here.
Across the five-county Pennyrile Health District, numbers were up considerably on Wednesday with 30 cases confirmed in Lyon County, 12 in Trigg and nine in Livingston and Caldwell counties.