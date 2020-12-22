.

.

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Six new COVID cases here today

Crittenden County’s COVID numbers picked back up a bit today with six newly reported cases Tuesday evening. That brings the seven-day total to 25 cases Dec. 16-22. All were recovering at home

All but one of the new diagnoses were age 58 or above, with one being a 92-year-old male. There was also a 17-year-old male confirmed on Tuesday.

Sixteen of the cases reported here in the past seven days have been age 50 or above while there have been seven age 17 or younger.

Prior to today's announced cases, the county had moderated to a point that it would have been out of the so-called Red Zone on the state's color-coded COVID-19 map. Now, the incidence rate is back in the critical area, based on the state's formula.

There have been 363 Crittenden County residents who have tested positive since April 1. That’s about four percent of the population. There have been sixth deaths associated with COVID-19 in this county, a death rate of 1.7 percent of those infected. 

Livingston Hospital began providing vaccines today, pictured is Dr. Barnes receiving a shot from infectious control nurse Jessica Head.

Posted by at