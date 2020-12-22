Six new COVID cases here today

All but one of the new diagnoses were age 58 or above, with one being a 92-year-old male. There was also a 17-year-old male confirmed on Tuesday.
Sixteen of the cases reported here in the past seven days have been age 50 or above while there have been seven age 17 or younger.
There have been 363 Crittenden County residents who have tested positive since April 1. That’s about four percent of the population. There have been sixth deaths associated with COVID-19 in this county, a death rate of 1.7 percent of those infected.
Livingston Hospital began providing vaccines today, pictured is Dr. Barnes receiving a shot from infectious control nurse Jessica Head.