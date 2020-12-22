Trafficking charges result from traffic stop

A Marion man faces drug trafficking charges in Caldwell County after being pulled over in a traffic stop just before midnight Monday in Fredonia.
According to a Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department news release, Deputy Kenneth Vincent observed a vehicle traveling north on Ky. 91 and making a right turn onto Cassidy Avenue in Fredonia, failing to use a turn signal.
Deputy Vincent conducted a traffic stop and could smell a strong odor of marijuana. Upon further investigation, Deputy Vincent charged and arrested Dawson Close, 21, of Mott City Road with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 2nd Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree 1st Offense, Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz) 1st Offense and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.
Close was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.