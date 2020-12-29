Area Deaths

Local 911 disrupted by AT&T issue Crittenden County’s emergency 911 system is temporally down due the AT&T outage that’s affecting service in Kentucky, Tennessee and othe...

One new COVID case on Wednesday Crittenden County reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and that will be the last day for reporting of new diagnoses until Mo...

Elderly, first responders, educators next for vaccine Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the next priority group (Phas...

Invitation open for Christmas Eve communion Marion Untied Methodist Church Click Image to Enlarge