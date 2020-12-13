No in-person classes, but schools provide food

There will be no in-person classes this week, Dec. 14-18, in Crittenden County Schools. However, the district will resume its bus route lunch deliveries and the daily drive through at the back of CCES. Visit the school district's Facebook page or website for updated route information, including times and locations.
The CCES drive-through will operate daily, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Any student may receive a hot lunch and a breakfast for the following day.
See bus routes and drive through information here
Dec. 18 will be the final day of remote instruction until school resumes in January. More information will be provided over the holiday about the return to school on Jan. 5.