Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Wildfire hazard season ending, but ...

Wildfire hazard season officially closes today in Kentucky, bringing an end to the seasonal prohibition against otudoor fires between the hours of 6 a.m., and 6 p.m., if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland. 

Although official fall wildfire hazard season ended on Tuesday of this week, local officials say it’s always wise to be cautious, particularly this year when rainfall has been limited. November was one of the driest in years and although December is shaping up a bet wetter there’s still plenty of reason to exercise great caution when burning outdoors.

