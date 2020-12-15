Wildfire hazard season ending, but ...

|Click to Enlarge
Although official fall wildfire hazard season ended on Tuesday of this week, local officials say it’s always wise to be cautious, particularly this year when rainfall has been limited. November was one of the driest in years and although December is shaping up a bet wetter there’s still plenty of reason to exercise great caution when burning outdoors.
