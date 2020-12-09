Ten new COVIDs today in Crittenden County

There were 14 cases reported in one day on Sept. 14 and 11 in one day on Sept. 8. Those were the highest single day figures.
Half of today's new diagnoses were from the same household. The new cases ranged in age from 3 to 68. Three were three age 20 or younger. All are recovering at home.
The state announced today that Kentucky’s healthcare facilities are about 80 percent full, but new cases moderated a bit statewide, prompting the governor to suggest it might be the sign of a plateau after a recent record-setting spike.
In Crittenden County, there have been 26 new cases reported in the past seven days.
The death of a 74-year-old male was also announced today in Livingston County.
Meanwhile, cases across the Pennyrile Health District slowed a bit. There were 47 cases reported in the five-county area, including 18 in Caldwell, 12 in Trigg, 4 in Livingston and 3 in Lyon.
Daily case loads here had been dropping a bit until today's double-digit announcement.