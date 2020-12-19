Governor issues new back-to-school order

Crittenden County schools are officially on holiday break, and it's unclear whether the governor's announcement on Friday might affect their return in 2021.
Classes have been almost exclusively virtual for the last three weeks, although CCES students did go in person for a week during the state's mandated closure for Red Zone counties.
Gov. Andy Beshear said yesterday that his new executive order will recommend that public and private schools hold off on in-person learning until Jan. 11. Crittenden County is scheduled to return to class on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
The governor's move to push back the start of in-person classes would likely help minimize the spread of COVID-19 after the holidays, he said.
Beshear's new order says public schools that are not in so-called Red Zones on the state's color-coded COVID map could restart on schedule as long as they meet the following guidelines:
- Offer "meaningful virtual options" for all students, including access to advanced courses.
- Follow health and safety guidelines previously crafted by state education and health officials.
- Continue reporting COVID-19 and self-quarantine data to the state.
- If in an orange or red zone, accommodate high-risk employees who request an alternative work assignment.