CCES prepares for return of students Monday

The situation will be re-evaluated on Thursday, Dec. 10. If Crittenden is back in the Red on the state's colored-coded COVID map next Thursday, there will be no in-person classes he following week.
The school district released the following message today:
Please note all students and staff must follow the Healthy At School guidelines, issued by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. These guidelines are part of the governor's executive order, which states that all staff and students must social distance and wear a mask at all times at school and on the bus, unless eating or drinking. Exceptions are made for Kindergarten and pre-school students while at school, and those with medical waivers. Middle and high school students will remain on remote learning through December 18. We will evaluate our status on Thursday, December 10 (as required by the order), and communicate our plan at that time for the following week. We plan to welcome all students back on January 5, after the executive order expires on January 4. Thank you, everyone, for all you are doing during this challenging time.