County's color should move to Orange

There were two new cases reported Thursday, which brought the county’s seven-day total to 14. Based on the state’s formula for updating its color-coded map, that would drop Crittenden out of the Red zone and into the Orange. However, a data lag between western Kentucky and Frankfort has typically meant a multi-day delay in accurate response on the map. Go to the Map Here. County's in the Red are deemed the most critical, and more restrictive guidelines are suggested for them.
A seven-year-old male and a 78-year-old female were the lates two cases in Crittenden County, bringing the yearly total to 346.
Livingston reported 11 new cases on Thursday, one was hospitalized.