As summer percolates, Marion's water crisis deepens

|It's clear here at the boat ramp at
Old City Lake that levels are
dropping rapidly at the reservoir.
Water level in Old City Lake continues to drop without any significant sign of rainfall in the forecast. Since Lake George was purposely drained weeks ago to prevent a levee breach, the old lake off Chapel Hill Road is Marion's only source of raw water.
Mayor Jared Byford on Tuesday outlined several directions the town is exploring to stave off the catastrophe of running completely out of water. Today's full edition of The Crittenden Press will be on newsstands around noon with the latest details of those efforts to prevent a major disaster.
Meantime, the city will gather tomorrow to discuss ratcheting up its water protection order issued earlier this spring. In the face of running out of drinking water, city leaders will consider new measures and prohibitions that will require by ordinance bolder conservation practices for the town's 1,500 customers. Those new orders would likely be backed up fines.
Marion is also currently trucking in bottled water and storing it at various locations just in case all of its efforts fail. Leaders are also discussing relief efforts with state and federal authorities.
Get all of the details in this week's full edition of your community newspaper.
