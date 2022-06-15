As summer percolates, Marion's water crisis deepens

City leaders continue to search for water answers Marion leaders met Friday with representatives from Crittenden-Livingston Water District, Webster County Water District and Princeton Water ...

City's raw water supply less than believed Marion’s raw water supply is significantly less than previously estimated, prompting city leaders to issue a news release Wednesday spelling...

Sister Lucy, longtime pastor, dies at 92 Sister Lucy Tedrick passed away Friday afternoon at Crittenden Community Hospital. Tedrick, 92, was a longtime pastor at Marion Church of Go...

Crittenden turns Red with COVID Crittenden County's COVID-19 incidence rate has risen to the Red level for the first time in many weeks. Crittenden and McCracken are th...