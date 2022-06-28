Safety prompts change in water route

A military tanker truck crashed Sunday afternoon near Fredonia in the edge of Caldwell County on KY 902 with a 2,500-gallon load of water. One crewman was slightly injured. That incident triggered a safety review of the routes from Marion to Dycusburg, where water was being taken from the Cumberland River.
Now, the Guard and Emergency Management will be moving. The water collection station will go to the northern side of the county to draw water from the Tradewater River at the Crittenden-Union County Line.
Crittenden County Emergency Management Director Jason Hurley said US 60 has broader shoulders and other assets that make it more suitable for the larger tankers, which are making multiple runs per day, seven days week.
Motorists on US 60 East in the upper section of the county should be alert to slow-moving military vehicles.
Water transportation from the Cumberland River to Marion's Old City Lake began Saturday. Hurley said it will take most of today to move the pump and other equipment to the Tradewater River. Therefore, hauling will not resume until Wednesday.