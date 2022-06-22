Gov. Beshear: "The Whole State is Behind You"

|City Administrator Adam Ledford explains
details of Marion's water crisis to Gov. Beshear
as officials met this morning at Lake George.
Beshear said his staff is already working on funding mechanisms, evaporation remedies for Old City Lake and logistics to ensure Marion's water crisis does not turn into a disaster.
"We are going to see that this is solved so that you don't have to ever go through it again," Beshear told a small contingent of local leaders who met with him for about an hour on the shores of both lakes.
With the governor were Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, Director of Kentucky Emergency Management Col. Jeremy C. Slinker and a host of other government officials from the Division of Water to Kentucky National Guard leaders.
"I hope you see that we have everybody here to help. The whole state is behind you," Beshear told Marion Mayor Jared Byford, City Administrator Adam Ledford, city council members and other community officials who were at the rendezvous.
"I feel it was a great visit with the governor, reassuring us that every resource at his disposal will be available to us," Mayor Byford said. "With his declaration and the support of the National Guard, we will not run out of water. However, we must continue to conserve water."
Marion will begin giving away free bottled water Thursday at the former armory on Rochester Street. Residents are encouraged to follow a recommended route to the armory in order to prevent traffic jams. Water pickup should be done according to the city's alphabetized plan posted below or here.
Bottled water will be distributed to Marion residents only. The distribution will be conducted perpetually until this crisis ends. Each household will be provided 3 gallons of water per person, each week.