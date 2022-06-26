Soldiers hauling water to Marion

Kentucky National Guard hauled 49,000 gallons of water from the Cumberland River Saturday to Marion’s Old City Lake in support of the town’s ongoing water crisis.
Crittenden County Emergency Management Director Jason Hurley said today’s rainfall will not slow the convoy from Dycusburg to Marion unless thunderstorms threaten the safety of soldiers or other support staff.
Five military tankers capable of hauling 2,500 gallons of water each are making multiple round trips per day to keep the city’s only remaining raw water source viable.
