Marion getting help from Mother Nature

Marion Marion Jared Byford said this morning's rainfall was a blessing.
While it's too early to know for certain, the mayor said Friday's precipitation may have added another week to the city's raw water cache.
"We believe that it’s going to reset the clock to about 20 to 22 days," Byford said.
Prior to today's rain, the city was down to about 10 days or fewer of raw water.
The mayor also said work to bring Webster County Water District online so Marion can receive help from that source is going well. Water could start flowing today, which will provide Marion a portion of its daily needs and offset the pressure on its own raw water source.
Meantime, area groups and reaching out to help Marion. Here is an article about a real estate agents who are offering assistance.