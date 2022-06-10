Sister Lucy, longtime pastor, dies at 92

Tedrick, 92, was a longtime pastor at Marion Church of God. She was a religious conservative who was very outspoken on her faith, and instrumental in the community for decades. Tedrick was for many years a columnist for The Crittenden Press, an author of books and for a time operated a school at her church.
She was featured in a Crittenden Press’s Women in Local History video in March shortly before she fell ill. She had been in and out of the nursing home and local hospitals since having abdominal surgery at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville.
Arrangements for Tedrick are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home, but incomplete at this time.