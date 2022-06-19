Pop-Up Driver Licensing in Marion July 6

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is partnering with Crittenden County Judge Executive Perry Newcom to host a Popup Driver Licensing Event on Wednesday, July 6 from 9:30 a.m. – noon and 1-3 p.m., at the Community and Recreational Center (Old Armory) located at 131 Rochester Ave, Marion, KY 42064. This event is only for Crittenden County residents.
Popup driver licensing is ideal for residents who need services exclusively performed in-person at a Driver Licensing Regional Office. This includes:
- Upgrading to a REAL ID license
- Requesting an 8-year license if you are due to renew
- Updating your name
- Renewing your CDL
Appointments are required and must be scheduled on drive.ky.gov. Slots are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and walk-in appointments are unavailable to ensure cabinet staff can answer questions or review documents of appointment-holders ahead of their scheduled visits. The traveling service currently only accepts payments by credit or debit card, check or money order.
A minimum of two popup visits will be scheduled in every county that does not have a Driver Licensing Regional Office.
Appointments for the Crittenden County Popup Driver Licensing Event will be available online beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 20.
SKIP A TRIP, RENEW YOUR LICENSE FROM HOME
More than 150,000 Kentuckians have skipped a trip to a licensing office and renewed their driving credential online! A Kentucky driver's license, motorcycle license or combination driver/motorcycle license can be renewed online or by mail up to six months before it expires. In addition to license renewals, replacements for lost or stolen cards, as well as address changes, can be made by mail. Cash can also be accepted by using the mail-in form.