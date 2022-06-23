Marion preps for Cumberland draw

|Dycusburg Landing
Without sufficient rainfall, Marion could run out of raw water in Old City Lake in another week or so. Therefore, with help from county government, state agencies and the Kentucky National Guard preparations are underway to suck water from the Cumberland and truck it to town.
The raw water would be dumped into Old City Lake to keep levels sufficient for manufacturing drinking water at the nearby plant.
Much of the work now underway is being facilitated by Gov. Andy Beshear's State of Emergency declaration issued late last week. He was in town yesterday morning to meet with local officials.