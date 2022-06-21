WATER: Marion's daily news release on Tuesday

June 21, 2022 - Press Release from City of Marion
The City of Marion released information today to begin distributing water to city residents beginning Thursday. This will take place at the old National Guard Armory located on Rochester Ave. You can find a pickup schedule and additional information on the Crittenden Press’s page and the City of Marion Facebook’s page.
The City of Marion met with regional partners today and have started entertaining the idea of Sturgis being a possible source for water. Engineers have started working out the details of what needs to be done to make Sturgis a short time water supplier for the city. We will release further information as it becomes available.
Webster County is working on expanding their maximum coverage to be able to provide the city with as much water as possible. It will be next week before we have additional information on engineering and testing on Webster.
Caldwell County is starting to finalize engineering plans to possibly start testing water flow. Next week they will begin the testing phase. We will provide information as it becomes available.
We continue to ask everyone to keep conserving water. If you have any questions about how you can help conserve water, please contact the public library or the extension office.
Water Distribution Schedule
Local partners along with the National Guard will begin distributing water to city residents at the Armory. You will be required to show your driver’s license when picking up water. We’re asking for this water to be used for drinking and cooking purposes. If you need to make special arrangements due to health or transportation, please contact City Hall at (270) 965-2266.
Location: 131 Rochester Ave. (Old National Guard Armory)
Arrival Directions: Turn onto East Bellville Street, then turn LEFT onto Cherry Street. At the stop sign turn RIGHT onto Rochester Ave. The Armory is on the LEFT. Once you arrive at 131 Rochester Ave pull into the large parking lot and follow the signage posted.
A-G 9:00AM- 6:00PM (Thursday, June 23)
H-L 9:00AM- 6:00PM (Friday, June 24)
M-R 9:00AM- 6:00PM (Monday, June 27)
S-Z 9:00AM- 6:00PM (Tuesday, June 28)