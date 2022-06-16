City adopts new water conservation order

|The largest crowd in more than 30 years for a Marion
City Council meeting assembled Thursday to hear the
latest details of the town's water crisis.
Mayor Jared Byford said state officials tell him that no other town in Kentucky has ever had to deal with an issue like Marion is currently facing.
More than 100 residents crammed into Marion City Hall Thursday night for an update on the ongoing water crisis facing the town and the council approved an emergency water conservation order that goes beyond its original order issued a few weeks ago. This one provides for penalties if residents fail to comply.
READ THE ENTIRE WATER ORDER HERE
Many individuals who attended the council meeting had questions and leaders tried to answer all of them. City Administrator Adam Ledford said Marion will be under Stage 3 Restrictions by Friday, June 17. Details of Stage 3 are spelled out in the new water conservation order.
Mayor Byford says city residents should operate under the Stage 2 limitations as of tonight, but Marion will move to more restrictive measures tomorrow.
The Press will try to provide updates soon with further interpretations of the new water conservation order. Meantime, Mayor Byford said businesses should continue to operate, but to deploy water conservation practices wherever possible.
For now, anyone who missed the live broadcast of Thursday’s meeting can watch it on our YouTube Channel by clicking this link: https://youtu.be/qfKYocjp_vA. Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel. It's free and helps us continue to bring you important news coverage like this.