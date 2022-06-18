Governor declares State of Emergency

Office of the Governor



Need to repair levee, limited rainfall have left city without sufficient water

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 18, 2022) – Today, hours after receiving a request from the city government, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden County due to a water shortage.

“The number one priority of government is to keep our people safe,” Gov. Beshear said. “Today’s action of declaring a state of emergency for the City of Marion is intended to put into motion all the things we, the state, can do to help alleviate the situation and provide support. My administration is committed to helping the city and all of our Kentucky families who live there.”

Hearing of the pending water shortage, the Kentucky Department of Emergency Management (KYEM) contacted local officials to help them with the process of requesting state assistance and an emergency declaration. State officials are expected to travel to Marion to discuss remedies with the city and to begin implementing a plan that will provide short- and long-term guidance to the city to ensure that families have access to water.

Lake George, the primary reservoir for Marion’s residents and businesses needed to be drained because of a levee failure. That, coupled with limited rainfall and unseasonably warm weather, has now caused the water shortage to become critical.

With the declaration of a state of emergency by the Governor, KYEM can begin to coordinate a response and relief activities and the Kentucky National Guard can mobilize the personnel and equipment that may be required.

Additional cabinets and state agencies can also act with the state of emergency in place. The Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) has been tasked with assisting the City of Marion and Crittenden County to stop all nonessential uses of water, and the Finance and Administration Cabinet has been directed to provide assistance with resource management and to help with procurement or contracts necessary to deal with the water shortage.