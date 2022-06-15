Council approves emergency water funding

|Marion's Water Plant on Chapel Hill Road.
While water from those sources would not solve the town’s longterm raw water problem, it could provide a portion of the immediate demand.
Marion leaders are working with state representatives from the Division of Water and regional agents from various water districts in those nearby counties. It’s being estimated that about one-third of the city’s daily water demand could be available from those other districts.
Although the price for that engineering and work was undetermined, the council passed the proposal unanimously.