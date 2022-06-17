Water: Understanding the ebb and flow

|Click Image to Enlarge
There seems to be some confusion in the community about where the city's raw water source(s) are or have been located.
|Marion Water Tanks on Briarwood Dr.
In dry times, water was pulled from Lake George to keep what's commonly called Old City Lake full. Old City Lake can hold about 17 days worth of raw water.
From Old City Lake, the plant pulls in raw water and treats it to make drinking water, which is then piped to the water tank on top of Wilson Hill. Gravity provides ample pressure as water leaves the tank – from the highest point in Crittenden County – and flows to your faucet.
Neither the pond near Marion-Crittenden County Park nor the settling pond between the golf course and Vibra Finish (old CeraTech building) are sources of raw water for Marion.