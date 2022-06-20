County water now flowing into Marion

Water from a collaboration between Webster County and Crittenden-Livingston Water Districts is now flowing in Crittenden County, determining to some degree what type of support can be provided for Marion. Results should been clear early this week. If engineers see that the collaboration is working, then Marion could soon start receiving supplemental drinking water from the county water district. A collaboration of this type has never been exercised among these water providers.
Stage 3, the highest level conservation order, remains in place, but thanks to the governor's declaration of a state of emergency late last week and supplementary gallons from the county are helping to ensure that Marion does not go completely dry.
The Crittenden Press will have new details and a closer look at what's to come in this week's full edition that will be on newsstands Wednesday.
