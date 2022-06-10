Mother Nature moves against Marion water woes

|Click Image to Enlarge
It will be rather pleasant on Saturday, the NWS said, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with low humidity. However, the area will see highs on Sunday ramp up into the upper 80s to lower 90s with a gradual increase in humidity.
By Monday, highs will be in the lower to mid 90s with very humid conditions in place. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of next week, and some locations could see actual air temperatures reach 100 degrees, the NWS said. Record or near record highs are expected on Tuesday.
While high temperatures and humidity levels could drop a bit by Wednesday and Thursday, night time lows will likely stay in the mid to upper 70s. The heat index will likely be 100 to 105 degrees Monday through Wednesday.
The region will also move into a prolonged dry period tomorrow through at least Thursday, with no substantial rain chances in the forecast. Marion leaders announced Wednesday that its raw water availability is lower than previously believed.